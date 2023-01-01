Informed PM about MQM-P reservations: Sindh governor

LAHORE: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Sunday said that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has been informed about the reservations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media after a visit to Data Darbar, Lahore, Sindh governor stated that we need to fix our intentions and work together to build Pakistan as this is our last chance.

The governor urged that all the political parties should set their differences aside and work together as unity is the need of the hour.

Tessori told the media about his meetings with the Punjab leadership Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

While talking to the media, he said “I have talked with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif three times and also in touch with him on phone”. He has assured that PM will talk to Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto regarding the reservations of MQM-P over delimitation.

