Ingrid Alexandra flies home as mother faces lung transplant

Princess Ingrid Alexandra returns home and enrolls as an exchange student at the University of Oslo following a crucial health emergency for her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

The 22-year-old returned to her homeland to start her autumn semester at the University of Oslo Faculty of Social Sciences having previously been pursuing full-time higher education at the University of Sydney, Australia.

‘She wants to be with her mother’ Returning to continue her higher education in her native Oslo enables the future queen to be at hand to support her family.

This move comes just after her mother, 52,, underwent a vital life-saving lung transplant back in June of this year (2026).

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was diagnosed in October 2018 with chronic pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal condition where excess scar tissue blocks the lungs – a disorder which made it progressively harder for her to breathe.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit received the lung from the Norwegian National Registry and had her procedure done at Oslo University Hospital (Rikshospitalet). ‘She wants to be with her mother’, revealed Prince Frederik’s youngest child.

Upon leaving the hospital following the success of her lungs, Mette-Marit shared her gratitude to have been “given the gift of life” as reported by Norwegian television network, NRK.

Future Role princess The first in line of succession to the throne in Norway, Princess Ingrid Alexandra started a three-year Bachelor of Arts program on the topic of international relations and political economy at the University of Sydney in Australia back in August 2025.

The future queen’s move to the University of Oslo this term, while allowing her to stay with the Royal family is only a loan from their previously assigned Australian school and should facilitate to accommodate an eventual completed degree program in Sydney.

In regards to her studies The future queen’s educational pursuits while the Crown Princess was undergoing her difficult ordeal at hospital are as follow; –Currently enrolled as an exchange student at the faculty of social sciences and political economics at the University of Oslo in Norway. –She continues to study a three year degree in international relations.

She also continues to complete her courses in comparable politics. –Has maintained her status at the University of Sydney and plans on eventually finishing her degree there again once the dust has settled.

She said back in July of this year: “I definitely think that my education will be very relevant for the job I will do in the future.”