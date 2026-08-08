Ingrid Alexandra Returns home as mother faces health crisis

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, the second in line of succession, has decided to temporarily postpone her university studies in Australia.

According to the Palace, the 22-year-old royal, who was attending University of Sydney in Australia where she had started a 3-year bachelor of International Relations and Political Economy, will return to Norway as her mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s condition worsened.

“His daughter wanted to support her mother close. It all happens close to the family,” the Crown Prince stated. Crown Prince Haakon has already shortened a state visit to Japan by one day in order to follow his family. Back in Oslo,

Crown Princess Mette-Marit resumed her studies as an exchange student at the University of Oslo for the autumn. Future plans remain “unchanged and for now continues studies in Norway”.

“Her plans of graduating in three years in International Relations still stand,” the Palace confirmed at the time. In 2018, Mette-Marit was publicly diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung scarring condition that makes it harder and harder to breathe.

More recently, royal viewers began noticed that the Crown Princess would utilize a portable oxygen device to enhance her breathing as she engaged in public events.

During his visit, the Crown Prince Hakan revealed the condition worsened and she was placed on a waiting list for organ transplant and is expected to receive a new lung this winter.