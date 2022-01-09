Initial probe report of Murree tragedy surfaces

LAHORE: Initial investigation report of the Murree tragedy has surfaced that exposed the administrative flaws during the influx of tourists to the scenic hill station during snowfall, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The initial investigation report stated that the main roads of Murree hill station and its adjoining areas were not maintained for the last two years that had caused disruption in traffic flow due to snow-filled pits.

On the other hand, the absence of government machinery for clearing the slippery roads on the main exit routes of Murree became disastrous. Moreover, the tourists had preferred to stay in their vehicles due to the suspension of electricity to the hotels.

It stated that a ban on entry of tourists had been imposed in Murree on Friday late at night over the intervention of the deputy commissioner and city police officer (CPO). The machinery drivers had failed to reach the specific localities to remove the icy roads due to a huge traffic jam.

It further stated that the assistant commissioner and deputy inspector general (DIG) were present in the area to maintain the traffic flow. The report revealed that the local administration had come into action after the snowstorm stopped at 8:00 am on Saturday morning.

The report said that there was no parking plaza in Murree for the tourists. According to the report, Murree had received 4-foot snowfall on January 7 and roads were blocked on 16 spots due to tree falling incidents. On the same day, 21,000 vehicles were taken out of Murree.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, earlier in the day, constituted an inquiry committee to determine causes and lapses that led to the deaths of stranded tourists in Murree.

The high-level inquiry committee will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary to Punjab Government Zafar Nasarullah while Ali Sarfraz, Asad Gillani and Farooq Mazhar will be members of the probe body.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab govt, the committee has been directed to submit its report within seven days and identify the elements involved in negligence.

Murree roads cleared

All main roads of calamity-hit Murree hill station have been cleared for all types of traffic including Kuldana-Barian Road, whereas, efforts for evacuating stranded tourists are also underway, the military’s media wing said Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that all main communication arteries of Murree have been cleared for all types of the move including Kuldana-Barian Road.

“After clearance of main roads, army engineers are now focusing road links.” Relief camps and medical facilitates are fully operating and army transport is plying for moving of stranded tourists to Rawalpindi and Islamabad, ISPR added.

Moreover, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel are actively taking part in ongoing rescue and relief operations in Murree.

The air force officials have shifted more than 100 stranded tourists including women and children at the PAF Base Kalabagh and Lower Topa Base.

Murree tragedy

At least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree on Friday night.

According to a report on the Murree tragedy presented to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by the Rawalpindi administration, more than 100,000 vehicles entered Murree over the past three days. 12,000 of them exited the hill station while the rest got stuck.

