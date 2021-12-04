Initial report makes startling revelations about Sialkot lynching

SIALKOT: Police investigators have compiled an initial report on Friday’s gut-wrenching incident that saw a Sri Lankan national being brutally lynched and his body set ablaze by a mob at a factory in Sialkot, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

According to the report, copies of which have been forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a delegation from foreign companies was to visit the factory, due to which the manager instructed his workers to clean all machines and remove stickers from them.

The stickers carried religious inscriptions, the report quoted an arrested factory worker as claiming before the investigators. Seemingly, the workers attacked their manager under the garb of the stickers, it said.

“The workers were already enraged at the manager for his strict discipline and work rate,” the report said. “Some workers were also fired for breach of discipline and laziness,” it pointed out.

The report said the police got information about the torture and brutal attack of the manager at 11:25am with three policemen reaching the scene shortly afterwards.

More personnel were called in to control the situation but they arrived late due to the traffic jam and huge crowd, it said, adding around 120 people have been taken in on suspicion of their involvement in the incident.

The mortal remains of the victim factory manager will be flown to Sri Lanka after a post-mortem examination.

