Injured shark filmed during documentary, pictures go viral

A series of pictures of an injured shark with bruises have gone viral on social media and has left the netizens surprised, a foreign news agency report.

The report mentioned that the creature got filmed during the shooting of a documentary near Neptune Island in Australia. The region is known for the presence of white sharks in the country.

The shark is given the title of “world’s most battered shark”.

There were long scars all over the shark’s body.

It is being speculated that the great big shark may have suffered injuries after making contact with boat propellers or tuna fish. However, their theories require proper analysis for confirmation.

According to underwater cinematographer Dean Spraakman, the sea creature was not hostile and remained calm.

“You can only speculate what happened there and to be honest no one knows or ever really know what causes that sort of damage to a shark but the poor guy had a bit of a hard time I think,” Spraakman said as quoted by the media.

Read More: How do you help someone with their leg bitten off by a shark?

He added: “I noticed he had scars on him but I didn’t realise to what length until I reviewed the footage later. He was very calm and coming close and quite curious which was great.”

Earlier, a strange creature was found on an Australian beach and its viral pictures have left social media users surprised.

A foreign news agency reported that the creature which seems like a brown jelly-like blob was seen at Kemp Beach which is located in Queensland state.

It has never been seen before and the viral pictures have drawn the attention of social media users.

The images were shared on the Facebook page of the Australian Native Animals. The creature is shown at the beach.

The ocean plays host to various mysterious things whether it be unique creatures that have unique and baffling features.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!