Injured Virat Kohli ruled out of ODI series against Afghanistan

India have been dealt a major blow ahead of their limited-overs assignment against Afghanistan, with star batter Virat Kohli ruled out of the upcoming ODI series due to a hamstring injury, which he suffered during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Kohli picked up the injury during the season finale while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against the Gujarat Titans.

Despite visibly struggling while running between the wickets, the former India captain continued his innings and played through discomfort in a high-pressure final that saw RCB clinch their second consecutive title.

However, the effort came at a cost, with medical reports confirming a hamstring issue that has now ruled him out of international duty.

India’s schedule against Afghanistan begins with a one-off Test in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 10, followed by a three-match ODI series between June 13 and 20, to be played across Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai.

Kohli’s absence adds to India’s selection concerns, with former captain Rohit Sharma also facing a race against time to regain full fitness.

Rohit has been included in the squad but remains subject to medical clearance after sustaining an injury during the IPL season.

India ODI squad for series against Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey.