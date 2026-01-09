Inka Williams: Who is the model linked to Channing Tatum?
- By Web Desk -
- Jan 09, 2026
For the “OG Tumblr girls,” 2025 was a significant year. Not only did Inka Williams and Channing Tatum soft-launch their romance, but the rise of Ozempic also brought back a fresh—and highly problematic—take on the “heroin-chic” aesthetic.
Inka Williams is a major figure for those who grew up chronically online. Throughout the 2010s, the 26-year-old was the ultimate “it-girl” inspiration. Born in Melbourne and raised in Bali, the model developed a cult following by sharing her island lifestyle, defined by crochet bikinis, salt-kissed hair, and acai bowls.
View this post on Instagram
Born on September 9, 1999, to an Australian father and a French mother, Williams began modelling at a young age and signed with IMG Models in her early teens. Since then, she has collaborated with major brands such as Saint Laurent, TAG Heuer, Glassons, and Akoia Swim. To advance her career, she eventually swapped the sandy beaches of Uluwatu for London. Currently, she reportedly divides her time between Bali, London, and Los Angeles.
Beyond modelling, she launched her own fashion label, She Is I, in 2019, inspired by her mother’s designs from the 1980s and ’90s.
Channing and Inka are believed to have started dating in early 2025. Just months after his split from Zoë Kravitz was made public in October 2024, they were spotted together at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles in February 2025. Their most recent public appearance was in October at the Roofman Headline Gala during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall.
View this post on Instagram
Notably, prior to his relationship with Zoë, Channing was married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a daughter, Everly (born in 2013). He also dated singer Jessie J on and off from 2018 to 2022.