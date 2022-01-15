Inquiry finds doctors responsible for patient’s death at Services Hospital Lahore

LAHORE: The inquiry report on Saturday held doctors responsible for the patient’s death at Services Hospital Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to details, the inquiry ordered by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has found negligence of Services Hospital doctors that led to the death of a 30-year-old patient, Hamid.

The doctors blamed responsible include Dr Salman Haseeb, Dr Imran Bhatti, Dr Mehmoodul Hasan and Dr. Salman Sarwar. The inquiry reported also ordered legal action against four doctors under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006.

The report finds that Hamid, 30, of Samanabad, walked to the emergency counter of the hospital, got the admission slip at 5:52 am and doctors issued the death certificate of a patient at 6:43 am.

According to a report, young doctors closed the emergency ward of Lahore’s Services Hospital after the death of patient.

It is pertinent to mention here that a patient died on Friday due to alleged negligence of doctors at Services Hospital. The family accused doctors of negligence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had sought a report from the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department secretary about death of the patient due to alleged negligence of doctors.

