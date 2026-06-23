Inside Benny Blanco’s half-shaved hair stunt

Benny Blanco’s new look has gone viral on social media. The producer and songwriter sparked debate.

In the recent images and clips that spread rapidly, many wondered whether Blanco had actually committed to the unusual look or if there was more to the story. Some fans joked that he had lost a bet, while others compared the style to the dramatic side-shaved haircuts that were popular more than a decade ago.

The viral look was reportedly created using special-effects makeup and a custom prosthetic bald cap designed to make it appear as though half of Blanco’s hair had been shaved off. The illusion was convincing enough to fool many viewers, helping the images gain traction online and fueling speculation about whether the makeover was real.

The situation became more confusing when Blanco’s willingness to lean into the joke. Rather than immediately clarifying the transformation, he allowed the internet to debate it, generating even more attention. The producer has long embraced self-deprecating humor and has built a reputation for turning seemingly absurd ideas into viral moments.

The story took another turn when Blanco later revealed that he had actually shaved part of his hair as part of a promotional campaign for his upcoming self-help book, F*ck Failure. In promotional videos, he joked that the drastic grooming decision was designed to attract attention and get people talking about the project.

As a result, some of the images circulating online were connected to the prosthetic transformation, while others reflected a genuine change to his appearance. The overlap between the two left many fans unsure about what was real and what was part of the stunt.

Whether it was a clever marketing move, a practical joke, or a combination of both, the strategy achieved its goal. For several days, conversations about Benny Blanco’s hair dominated timelines, proving that even in an era of constant celebrity news, a surprisingly weird haircut can still capture the internet’s attention.

In the end, the viral transformation was partly an illusion and partly a reality. The half-shaved look that initially shocked fans was created with prosthetics, but Blanco later adopted a similar style for real while promoting his book.

The result was a perfectly executed viral moment, one that left the internet talking long after the first photos appeared.