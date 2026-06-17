Inside Deepika, Ranveer’s daughter Dua's ordinary life in Bengaluru

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter, Dua, lives an ordinary life, according to Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the former badminton player shared a warm glimpse into life with his granddaughter and admitted that becoming a grandparent has changed him more than he expected.

Prakash said he now understands why grandparents become so attached to their grandchildren. He also praised the Bajirao Mastani pair’s approach to parenting, calling them “hands-on parents”. He further noted, “Of course, Deepika does a lot more, but Ranveer helps a lot whenever he’s not working. Both families are also present to help”.

One detail that stood out was the effort to give Dua experiences that many celebrity children may miss. When she visits Bengaluru, Prakash and his wife Ujjala take her on metro rides, auto-rickshaw trips, and visits to local parks. Talking about the youngster, he said, “She’s very fond of padel. There’s a nice padel ground very close to our house. We stay near Camp station, so she likes to see the trains”. He added, “She’s a very friendly child, so she likes to mix with people. She says hello to almost everybody”.

Deepika Padukone and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November 2018 at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. The Ram Leela duo welcomed Dua in September 2024 and introduced her to fans during Diwali 2025 after keeping her away from the spotlight for several months. The Padmaavat pair, on April 19, dropped a surprising post for fans, sharing the news of her second pregnancy with them.