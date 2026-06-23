Emma Watson was seen with Prince William and Benedict Cumberbatch and spoke at a business forum for The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife as part of London Climate Action Week.

The Harry Potter alum was photographed with Prince William and Benedict Cumberbatch, CBE, along with host June Sarpong OBE, as the trio attended and spoke at a business forum for The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife as part of London Climate Action Week.

During the event, Watson joined Cumberbatch and Prince William for “a conversation about the natural world and our shared responsibility to protect it,” according to an Instagram caption shared by United for Wildlife.

Watson also mentioned, “Storytelling is really powerful, and the story that you tell as a brand, and the transparency you have and the way that you talk around these issues, it matters. It matters to young people”.

Watson previously supported the 44-year-old Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize while presenting the “Fix Our Climate” award at the inaugural ceremony in London in 2021.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip The Earthshot Prize sees winners in five categories take home $1.4 million to support their efforts, and is set to run for a decade. It finds and celebrates those who turn bold ideas into solutions for our planet.

According to its official website, while onstage at the business forum, which aims to promote climate leadership, the Renais co-founder recalled a funny moment during her Harry Potter days when she thought a group of photographers was trying to get a shot of her, but were actually trying to capture nature instead.

Watson, who notably portrayed Hermione Granger in the film franchise, told the audience she remembered seeing “all these men outside with very long lenses” from her living room. “And I thought, ‘Today’s the day. It’s happened, oh my goodness,” she said. “So, someone went outside to address them and their long lenses, and I snuck out to go another way, and it turned out that the men with the long lenses were actually not there for me, at all.” The Perks of Being a Wallflower alum explained how the mix-up came about.

“They were there for a very rare bird, which is called a red kite. And they were trying to, basically, break into my back garden because they thought that one of these red kites was in our backyard,” she said.

In between film roles, Watson has often used her platform to advocate for multiple causes, including climate action and gender equality. She was appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in July 2014, and subsequently helped launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which urges men to advocate for gender equality. Additionally, she partnered with Time’s Up to help fund a legal advice hotline for women in the U.K. experiencing workplace sexual harassment in 2019.

“Understanding what your rights are, how you can assert them, and the choices you have if you’ve experienced harassment is such a vital part of creating safe workplaces for everyone,” she said in a statement at the time. “This advice line is such a huge development in ensuring that all women are supported, wherever we work.”