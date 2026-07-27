Eva Mendes expressed her excitement for partner Ryan Gosling’s newly announced role as Marvel’s Ghost Rider, marking the occasion with a nod to The Place Beyond the Pines, the 2012 film where the couple first met.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she on her account posted spliced footage from the crime drama’s opening scene on her account, which shows a shirtless, tattooed Gosling as motorcycle stunt driver Luke Glanton, overlaid with the newly revealed Ghost Rider logo.

The original edit was captioned by its creator: “From this intro only I thought Ryan Gosling can be a perfect casting for ghost rider role.” Mendes reposted it with her own caption, “Love, Roxy,” a reference to Roxanne Simpson, the character she played in 2007’s original Ghost Rider film starring Nicolas Cage.

Read More: Ryan Gosling lands iconic Ghost Rider role at Marvel.

She followed it with a second post to her Stories, a carousel of the couple’s Place Beyond the Pines scenes together, calling it a glimpse of “Ghost Rider in a parallel universe” and thanking the edit’s creator for spotlighting “this beautiful parallel universe connection.”

Mendes and Gosling met on the set of that 2012 film and have been together since, sharing two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. Gosling’s casting, announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to loud cheers in Hall H, ends years of speculation about his potential involvement with the character.

While speculation has circulated online about whether Mendes might return as Roxanne Simpson, Marvel has made no such announcement, and her recent posts stopped short of confirming any involvement of her own.