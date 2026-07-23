Gracie Abrams collaborated with her boyfriend Paul Mescal on her song Imaginary Friend on her latest album, Daughter from Hell.

The 26-year-old musician dished on her experience artistically collaborating with her partner in a new interview, sharing how it was “the best thing.”

When the interviewer asked the her hitmaker if it was hard to work with Mescal and if she had to draw boundaries where she would take the lead, she shared that no such thing happened.

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Abrams noted that their trust, love, and respect for each other is immense and he knows “every detail about her life,” which created a thrilling environment to “create” together.

The Grammy winner added that the added layer of all these aspects to the friendship and love already grounding the relationship made it “most fun” to not only collaborate with Mescal, but also the other people she worked on the album with – including Audrey Hobert, Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, and more.