Inside Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz's wedding preps

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s wedding preps are underway. The engaged couple is dreaming of something far more grounded.

According to Closer magazine, the rumoured engaged couple is leaning into a deeply personal, spiritual celebration that reflects their shared love of meditation, energy healing and nature, not Hollywood flash.

“Harry and Zoe are so in sync when it comes to this stuff; they both genuinely believe in it. They’re fascinated by all the alternative stuff, like crystals and energy healing, moon rituals and sound baths. A lot of people roll their eyes, but they absolutely love it.” Their wellness rituals have reportedly become a daily tradition.

“Meditating together is something they’ve been doing since they met, and now it’s a twice-a-day ritual. Harry’s been doing it for years… Zoe is into it too, but Harry’s helped her take her practice to another level.” The same energy is expected to shape their wedding day.

“They want the whole day to feel authentic and full of positive energy… maybe even a guided meditation before they say their vows.”

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As for the location, insiders say Zoë’s father, Lenny Kravitz’s private Bahamas compound, is a leading contender. “They may actually do it at her dad’s compound in the Bahamas… It’s this very bohemian, barefoot paradise, and that’s exactly the vibe they want.” A sunrise ceremony is also reportedly on the table. “They love the idea of people dancing under the stars… They’re even saying they might have the ceremony at sunrise.”

For now, nothing is official, but one thing seems clear: if these plans become reality, Harry and Zoë’s big day could swap red carpets for sandy feet–and make that the ultimate luxury.