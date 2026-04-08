Inside Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey’s unexpected airplane reunion

Jessica Simpson and her ex Nick Lachey crossed paths whilst travelling in same plane.

According to PEOPLE, Jessica Simpson and her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, reportedly crossed paths on the same flight and had a friendly chat during their flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii.

According to the source, “They all had a nice conversation. Nick, Jessica and (Nick’s wife) Vanessa. It was very amicable and cordial”.

Jessica and Nick were married from 2002 to 2006. The encounter was first reported by TMZ. Nick and Jessica’s star is married to Vanessa Lachey, and they have three children.

Jessica, on the other hand, announced her separation from estranged husband Eric Johnson back in January 2025 after a decade of marriage. She also shares three children with Eric.

In her memoir Open Book, released in 2020, Jessica confessed that Nick was her first love and still respects him “very much.”

“We meant a lot to each other and we always will,” she wrote. “I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason, and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now, and I would never say anything to disrespect that.”