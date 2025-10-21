Inside Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel’s marriage after ‘rough’ tour and health scare

This year has been tough for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel both personally and professionally but they are still going strong.

The singer’s two-year-long Forget Tomorrow World Tour faced heavy criticism as it was plagued with issues, including last-minute performance cancellations and lack of energy.

What served as the cherry on top was Justin’s “debilitating” Lyme disease diagnosis, which he announced in July.

Despite the rocky phase, the couple has remained stronger and more united than ever, sources close to them revealed.

According to the insider, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are “happy and united” and “very committed to their marriage.”

“Since Justin wrapped his tour over the summer, they’ve focused on family time. The tour was rough for everyone,” the source further told People.

The insider also shared that the 43-year-old star has been “supportive as always” amid her husband’s health setback.

Justing first announced his heartbreaking Lyme diagnosis in July after wrapping his Forget Tomorrow World Tourin support of his 2024 studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Since then, the couple – who recently celebrated their 13th anniversary -is spending time in both Montana and Colorado along with their two sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5.

“They all enjoy the outdoors. They had a small celebration for their wedding anniversary,” the insider shared.