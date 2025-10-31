Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's journey as stepmom to Jack Pratt

Author and podcaster Katherine Schwarzenegger shared heartfelt reflections on her role as a stepmother to husband Chris Pratt’s 13-year-old son, Jack.

In an exclusive interview with People, they described the experience as a profound “blessing” in their blended family.

Schwarzenegerr, who married Pratt in 2019, emphasised the ongoing learning curve of stepparenting, likening it to everyday parenting. “Just like parenting, you learn something new every day”, she said, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to embrace both roles, something she noted many people never get to experience.

To ease her transition, Schwarzenegger sought professional guidance early on, hiring a stepparenting coach right after getting engaged to Pratt. “I got that right when we got engaged”, she revealed. “It was incredibly helpful” in navigating the complexities of her position, which she clarified isn’t confined to traditional roles like parent, nanny or assistant. “Stepparenting, like parenting, has no handbook; you have responsibilities in all of those areas, but you’re not either of them”, she explained.

The 34-year-old also highlighted the “huge blessing” of their effective co-parenting dynamic, which includes Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris and her husband. Michael Barrett. “It requires real work”, she acknowledged, praising the collaborative effort that benefits Jack.

Through her podcast Before, During & After Baby (BDA) and her forthcoming children’s book, Schwarzenegger seeks to build a supportive community for others in blended families, offering insights and encouragement drawn from her own journey.