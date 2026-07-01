Inside Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi’s globetrotting romance

Jacob Elordi got a step closer to Kendall Jenner, but hasn’t been formally introduced to her family.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, while the couple has been spending increasing amounts of time together, Elordi, 29, has yet to be introduced to the Kardashian-Jenner crew.

The further noted, “They’ve been spending more and more time together. He hasn’t been brought around the family yet”. Still, the insider says the Kardashian-Jenner family is supportive as Jenner enjoys her new relationship.

They further revealed, “The family is hearing Kendall is happy, but the family doesn’t know him well yet”.

The source also mentioned earlier in May that Jenner “really likes” Elordi and the couple have been “figuring out things naturally.” The pair first sparked romance rumors earlier this year after they were reportedly seen talking at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. The following month, they were linked following the first weekend of Coachella, where they were seen hanging out.

Since then, Jenner and Elordi have continued to step out together, including a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The group was photographed leaving a party together as Jenner and Elordi covered their faces in the front seats of a car while Kylie and Chalamet sat in the back.

Most recently, the couple traveled to Elordi’s native Australia, where they were photographed walking a dog together in Byron Bay, about two hours from Elordi’s birthplace of Brisbane. Before their Australian trip, the couple had also traveled together to Hawaii and Japan.

Still, the insider says the Kardashian-Jenner family is supportive as Jenner, 30, enjoys her new relationship. “The family is hearing that Kendall is happy, but the family doesn’t know him well yet”.

A source previously told PEOPLE in May that Jenner “really likes” Elordi and the couple have been “figuring out things naturally.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors earlier this year after they were reportedly seen talking at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. The following month, they were linked following the first weekend of Coachella, where they were seen hanging out.

Since then, Jenner and Elordi have continued to step out together, including a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The group was photographed leaving a party together as Jenner and Elordi covered their faces in the front seats of a car while Kylie and Chalamet sat in the back.

Most recently, the couple traveled to Elordi’s native Australia, where they were photographed walking a dog together in Byron Bay, about two hours from Elordi’s birthplace of Brisbane. Before their Australian trip, the couple had also traveled together to Hawaii and Japan.