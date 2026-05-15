Inside Kim Kardashian’s Pokémon-themed party for son’s birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated her youngest son’s birthday exotically. She posted images from the day on her social media.

On May 14, Kim Kardashian shared the highlights on her Instagram handle. The shared album featured Psalm’s Pokémon-themed birthday bash as he turned 7 years old on Saturday, May 9.

​In the celebratory post, the doting mom can be seen posing with all grown-up Psalm, who was wearing a grey shirt with multiple Pikachu characters printed on it. In the second slide, Kim’s youngest daughter, Chicago, and her brother Rob Kardashian, and daughter Dream also posed with Kim and the birthday boy.

For the birthday bash, the decorations included a life-sized Pikachu, large Poké Ball balloons, and Pokémon playing cards. The reality star captioned the post, “Pokemon Psalm!” Other Kardashian-Jenner kids who made appearances on Kim’s post include Kim’s eldest son, Saint, Khloe Kardashian’s kids, Tatum and True, as well as Psalm’s pals, who also attended the party.

​Moreover, Khloe Kardashian, matriarch Kris Jenner, and their friends were also spotted in the pictures. Last year, Psalm’s sixth birthday was celebrated with a Deadpool & Wolverine-themed party.

​