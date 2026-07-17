 Inside Louis Vuitton’s handcrafted FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy trunk

The World Cup trophy is to arrive in New York, New Jersey, all adored in a Louis Vuitton trunk. The French luxury fashion house is once again in the spotlight to carry the most coveted prize to the final game of 2026.

The trunk will feature a golden V for “Victory” and “Vuitton” across the front, with the brand’s recognisable monogram pattern and gold-plated brass corner protectors. The interior will be lined with beige leather and feature a patch commemorating the partnership between Louis Vuitton and FIFA.

It is the fifth successive occasion in which the French company has designed a trunk for the trophy, following those used at the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

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Louis Vuitton CEO and Chairman Pietro Beccari said in a statement noted, “For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport’s power to inspire and bring people together”.

Luxury brands have long staked out their territory in professional sport, with Tiffany & Co. crafting the prize awarded to the Super Bowl champion – now known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy – since the first edition in 1967. Louis Vuitton also crafts bespoke luxury trophy trunks for major Grand Prix circuits under a 10-year deal with Formula 1.

But there is only one trophy for the quadrennial global showpiece – the prize typically resides at the FIFA Museum in Zurich – making the chance to design its bespoke luggage a particular honour.