Inside Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s fun-filled dholki event!

Wedding bells are in the air for Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and the couple made sure to celebrate with a fun-filled dholki ahead of their Sep. 10 nuptials!

Minal and Ahsan, who got officially engaged in June and announced their wedding date last month, kicked off their wedding festivities on Tuesday night in a fitting way with close family and friends gathered for a night of dholak, songs and dancing.

The bride-to-be Minal Khan turned heads in a beautiful orange ensemble and the groom Ahsan Mohsin cut a smart figure in a traditional cream kurta with a multicoloured vest that made quite the statement!

Pictures and videos from the event have also started doing the rounds on social media, with the bride and groom-to-be posing away as well as dancing their hearts out ahead of their wedding, and we can’t get enough!

The event, hosted by Ahsan’s family, was attended by close family, with Minal’s twin-sister Aiman Khan and brother-in-law Muneeb Butt also making the most of the festivities!

Even Minal’s little niece, sister Aiman Khan’s two-year-old daughter Amal Muneeb, had the time of her life dancing away adorably on the dance floor with her soon-to-be-married aunt.

If that wasn’t adorable enough, little Amal and her gorgeous mother Aiman wore matching plum outfits!

Minal and Ahsan on Saturday, Aug. 28, shared a picture of their wedding invite with fans and followers, much like they shared their engagement invites back in June.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God),” Minal wrote, before tagging fiance Ahsan and saying, “Where did you come from achanak (suddenly)? Now you’re staying forever.”

The couple, who went public with their romance in November of 2020, first shared news of their baat pakki in May with heartwarming pictures from the occasion. “Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” Minal Khan wrote, addressing her fiance. read more