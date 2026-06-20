Inside Nora Fatehi’s Jacob & Co. Deal: Star gifted Moroccan watch

Nora Fatehi achieved another milestone as she became the brand ambassador of Jacob and Co.

In the recent news, Nora posted a carousel of images featuring the collaboration with the brand owner, Jacob Arabo.

The album consists of Arabo presenting the actress with an exclusive, unreleased wristwatch inspired by the FIFA World Cup. The one-of-a-kind timepiece has been specially designed in the red and green hues of the Moroccan flag and is not available commercially, making it a rare collector’s item.

The association placed Nora in an elite league of global personalities connected with the luxury watch brand. Jacob & Co.’s impressive roster includes names such as Salman Khan, Nita Ambani, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Drake, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Google data, the spike in searches following her FIFA performance propelled Nora ahead of several of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone.

The achievement highlighted the growing international curiosity surrounding the multi-talented artist and her expanding influence beyond Indian entertainment.