Inside Princess Diana’s niece Lady Eliza Spencer’s lavish rooftop engagement party

Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Eliza Spencer is celebrating her engagement with fiancé Channing Millerd!

The 33-year-old model held a lavish engagement oceanfront rooftop party at a luxurious beachfront rooftop in Cape Town, South Africa, on December 20.

The couple, who got engaged in Greece this past July after nine years together, celebrated the occasion with around 50 of their closest family and friends.

Lady Eliza shared glimpses from the evening on Instagram, including photos with her twin sister Lady Amelia Spencer, older sister Lady Kitty Spencer, mother Victoria Lockwood, and half-brother Samuel Aitken.

For the special night, she slipped into a semi-sheer white mini dress with floral appliqués and white heels, complemented by a half-up hairstyle and drop earrings.

“We’re having around 50 of our closest friends and family, which will be amazing,” the bride-to-be told Hello! earlier this month.

Channing – who is an entrepreneur and brand chief operating officer – proposed her over the summer at a waterfront balcony decorated with flowers and candles as a cover of “Stand by Me” playing in the background.

Eliza and Channing first met 15 years ago at a dinner party in South Africa and began dating in 2016.