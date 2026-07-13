Inside Russia's robotic wedding: Humanoid couple ties knot

A unique wedding in Russia has captured attention on the internet. A humanoid wedding takes place between two robots. Videos from the event went viral on the internet.

The ceremony was held at the Pushkin Library in Moscow, where two robots, named Robert and Matilda, exchanged vows and wedding bracelets before an audience. While the event resembled a traditional wedding, organisers described it as a demonstration of advances in robotics rather than a legally recognised marriage.

A robot dog also played a role in the ceremony by delivering the wedding rings, while the newly paired robots later performed a short dance that quickly became one of the most shared moments from the event.

Robert was designed to resemble an office worker and technology blogger, while Matilda was created with the appearance of a ballerina. Both robots had previously been introduced during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026, where they were showcased as examples of modern humanoid technology.

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The event comes as interest in humanoid robots continues to grow around the world. Technology companies are investing heavily in machines that can walk, communicate with people, recognise objects, and perform increasingly complex tasks using artificial intelligence.

Experts say modern humanoid robots are becoming more capable thanks to improvements in AI software, sensors, cameras, and robotic hands. Many are already being tested in factories, warehouses, hospitals, hotels, and retail businesses, with developers expecting wider commercial use in the coming years.

Although the Moscow ceremony was organised as a public technology showcase, it sparked curiosity online and highlighted how quickly humanoid robotics is evolving beyond research laboratories into everyday public life.