Inside story of meeting between Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Inside story of the meeting between former prime minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has surfaced on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing sources.
The meeting between both the leaders was held at Zaman Park, yesterday, in which Punjab CM Elahi informed Khan that police officials are not registering FIR of the Wazirabad incident, the sources said.
During the meeting, Imran Khan said he will not be back from his demand for the registration of FIR.
Read more: Imran Khan attack: FIR record submitted in Supreme Court
Supreme Court on Monday had directed the Punjab IGP to register the FIR of the assassination attempt on Khan within 24 hours.