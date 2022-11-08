Inside story of meeting between Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Inside story of the meeting between former prime minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has surfaced on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting between both the leaders was held at Zaman Park, yesterday, in which Punjab CM Elahi informed Khan that police officials are not registering FIR of the Wazirabad incident, the sources said.

During the meeting, Imran Khan said he will not be back from his demand for the registration of FIR.

Sources further said Pervaiz Elahi offered Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar to name any SHO so he will be deployed at the Wazirabad police station and FIR as per the former premier’s wish will be registered.

PTI leaders remained silent on the offer, which also stunned Khan, sources said. Later, Punjab CM said that the matter of FIR will be left to the police, while PTI will stick to its stance.

It may be noted that the case of gun attack on Khan has been registered at the Wazirabad city police station under sections 302, 324 sections.

Supreme Court on Monday had directed the Punjab IGP to register the FIR of the assassination attempt on Khan within 24 hours.

