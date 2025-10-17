Inside story of PM Sharif-MQM-P delegation comes to light

Inside story of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has emerged online, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with an MQM-P delegation to discuss issues related to governance, development projects, and constitutional amendments.

According to sources, the MQM-P delegation urged the federal government to expedite legislation for the proposed local government constitutional amendment, which the party had suggested during the government formation process.

The delegation also demanded that if the 27th Constitutional Amendment is tabled, the local government amendment should be included in it.

The MQM-P further urged the need to ensure implementation of Section 144-A before the upcoming local government elections, according to the inside story of the meeting .

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the delegation that the government would create a conducive environment for dialogue with political parties and that development projects would continue without interruption.

He informed the delegation that the Sindh government has been told all federal development projects will be executed under PIDCL (Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited), adding that this arrangement would apply to all four provinces.

The premier reiterated that completion of development projects addressing public issues is a top government priority and confirmed that projects like the Green Line will also be completed under PIDCL supervision.

To address MQM-P’s concerns, a three-member coordination committee has been formed, comprising Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Rana Sanaullah, tasked with proposing solutions on governance issues and maintaining regular contact with MQM-P leadership.

During the meeting, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui invited the Prime Minister to attend a public gathering in Hyderabad, while Farooq Sattar extended an invitation to a Karachi rally, sources added.