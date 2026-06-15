Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s star-studded Broadway date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in the spotlight again as they were seen on another high-profile date night in New York City, attending a performance of Broadway comedy Oh, Mary! and later meeting the cast backstage.

On June 13, the couple was spotted at the Lyceum Theatre, where they watched the hit production starring comedian Maya Rudolph. According to Vogue, Swift and Kelce coordinated their looks with shades of red, with the singer wearing a burgundy velvet Ralph Lauren dress accessorised with gold jewellery, while the NFL star opted for a red floral Valentino shirt paired with black trousers and a striped cap.

Following the performance, the pair headed backstage to meet Rudolph and the rest of the cast, posing for photos with the actress and director Sam Pinkleton. The outing marked another theatre date for the couple, who have frequently been seen supporting live events and performances together.

Audience members also reported that Swift and Kelce appeared to be enjoying the show throughout the evening. The couple was seen laughing together during the performance, and Swift later received attention for enthusiastically leading a standing ovation during the curtain call. The Broadway outing came just days after Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals alongside friends, including the Haim sisters, while Kelce recently travelled to New York to support the singer at her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Vogue noted that the pair’s latest appearance continued their trend of coordinated date-night fashion, with both embracing statement pieces while maintaining their distinct personal styles. Their visit to Oh, Mary! also highlighted the show’s growing celebrity appeal since Rudolph took over the lead role earlier this year.

Swift and Kelce have spent much of the past few weeks together in New York amid busy professional schedules, balancing public appearances with quieter outings around the city. Their latest theatre date offered another glimpse into the couple’s shared love of live entertainment as they enjoyed an evening on Broadway.