Angelina Jolie and George Clooney might cross paths in France. Angelina Jolie is said to be aiming for French citizenship, similar to George Clooney.

The Oscar-winning actress recently said, “I find it very enriching as an artist and as a woman to be in France.” She added further, “I feel that more of myself comes out here. The conversations seem deeper and more enriching to me”.

However, this comes as Clooney reportedly has a strained relationship with Jolie due to the actor’s loyalty to his best friend, Brad Pitt, who is the ex-husband of the actress. Pitt and Jolie remain locked in a legal dispute over their French winery.

Now, an insider told Radar Online, “George remains incredibly loyal to Brad and always will be. His relationship with Angie was severed as soon as she dumped Brad.” They went on to note that the actress’s future is “absolutely in France.” The insider also noted, “She’s currently honing her French-speaking skills”.

Furthermore, sources reveal that George Clooney is only hoping that Angelina Jolie stays away from the country. The source told the outlet, “France welcomed George Clooney with open arms,” adding, “But he’s hoping Angelina stays the heck away.”

For those unaware, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot in 2014 after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, when the actor was already married to Jennifer Aniston. Jolie then filed for divorce in September 2016 following a high-profile incident on a private flight involving allegations of physical and verbal abuse. Angelina Jolie and George Clooney could come face-to-face in France!

As both stars set their sight on life and influence in France, sources have revealed that the tensions are escalating.