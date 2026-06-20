ISLAMABAD: Following the government’s decision to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 74 and Rs 67 per litre, respectively, details have emerged showing significant adjustments to the petroleum levy, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to sources, the government slashed the petroleum levy on petrol by Rs 40.49 per litre, bringing the new levy down to Rs 66.25 per litre.

Conversely, the levy on high-speed diesel was increased by Rs 19.71 per litre, pushing the total levy on diesel up to Rs 72.97 per litre.

Furthermore, the levy on kerosene oil has been set at Rs 20.36 per litre, while the levy on light diesel oil stands at Rs 15.84 per litre.

Read More: Petrol price in Pakistan from June 20, 2026

The government also significantly reduced the levy on High-Octane Blended Component (HOBC) by Rs 214.12 per litre. The HOBC levy now stands at Rs 91.25 per litre, down from Rs 305.37 per litre. Earlier , in the evening, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced major relief for the public with a big cut in petrol price and diesel rate,