Inside the viral Kris Jenner trend taking over Chinese social media

Kris Jenner gained fame over Chinese social media.

In recent news, American media personality Kris Jenner made a Chinese social media trend, as images of the reality TV star captured the attention of local users.

The phenomenon began when several accounts shared images of Jenner online. Within hours, fans started reposting them widely, praising her confidence, signature style, and commanding presence.

In the shared photos of Jenner while referring to her as their ‘Queen’ and even a ‘digital good luck charm’. The trend quickly gained momentum, with reports of people setting her pictures as desktop backgrounds in offices across China.

Meanwhile, users in the United States were left confused by the unexpected trend, with some describing it as “silly” and “sad.” “I guess it’s just a marketing tactic,” shared one user.

Kris Jenner has gone viral as a good luck symbol on Chinese social media Users are setting her as their profile picture before exams and job interviews pic.twitter.com/fTBj8vPC4s — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 4, 2026

kris jenner pfps are trending as a good luck symbol in china i’m crying pic.twitter.com/TKqeCrNhc5 — kweenbimb 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 (@kweenbimbowoof) March 26, 2026

Kris Jenner, Çin’de zenginliğin simgesi ve zenginlik için manifest aracı haline geldi. pic.twitter.com/gkrcu7q1cE — Pija Magazin (@pijamagazin) April 3, 2026

The viral moment reflects how global internet culture can transform public figures into symbols. “Y’all going to start manifesting to Kris Jenner?” said the Drip.Jenner has yet to publicly comment on this trend, but fans in China continue tagging her in hopes of catching her attention.