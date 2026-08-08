Inside Tom Holland, Zendaya’s wedding: Tears, laughter and vows

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding became an emotional topic as it left many guests in tears.

In the latest updates, the couple’s private ceremony details have been revealed. According to the sources, the couple reportedly married at Beaverbrook Hotel in Surrey, England, close to Holland’s family home.

Around 250 guests reportedly attended the wedding, including Robert Downey Jr., Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. According to reports, the actor’s brother Sam was his best man, as the wedding also included red and blue lights as a sweet nod to Tom’s Spider-Man role. But the biggest talking point was the speeches.

Read More: Tom Holland debuts wedding ring after secret marriage to Zendaya.

A source, however, claimed that both Tom and Zendaya made guests laugh before bringing many of them to tears. The insider said their words were honest, heartfelt and full of love, making it one of the most special moments of the celebration. The wedding celebrations reportedly continued for some days, with guests enjoying games of croquet and even a pool party.

Before the wedding was confirmed, even fake AI pictures went viral online, which Tom later laughed about. He said that his family was not worried about missing the ceremony because they were all there. Tom also shared that he feels happiest with Zendaya and believes they understand and support each other.