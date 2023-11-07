Miles or Peter? Insomniac clarified who is ‘Main’ Spider-Man for future

The American video game developer – Insomniac Games – sets up plenty for the future, but the gamers are curious about which character “Miles or Peter” will be the ‘Main’ Spider-Man in future.

Peter Parker was the main Spider-Man for five years when the Insomniac kicked things off, however, in the original game, the players also experience the origin story of co-Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Now, with the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the players have both characters available to play, but it’s clear that Peter Parker has more lead in comparison to Miles, even if the gamer plays as them both.

However, Miles at the end of the game evident to take over the mantle of lead Spider-Man, something that Insomniac has made clear it had always intended to do.

In an interview with the Advanced writer Brittney Morris related to the plans to make Miles the “main” Spider-Man, the write said, “It always felt very natural, and I think we all collectively thought it would happen. To me, it shows a great deal of evolution from Miles; at the beginning of the game, we see him struggling to figure out what he wants to do with his life. By the end, we had Miles carrying the burden of saving the city, and also carrying Pete when Pete wasn’t strong enough to carry himself at various points.

“That’s what’s been so cool about writing a story about two Spider-Men: they’re both strong, and one of them can be strong when the other is not. By the end, Miles is more confident and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I got this. How much worse can things get after what we just went through?’

Basically, whenever Spider-Man 3 is released, we are more likely to see a story focused on Miles rather than Peter, however, the gamers might get a Venom spin-off before we even get to the next step in Miles’ story.

In another development, Insomniac games is most likely to take over Wolverine soon too, which the developer recently confirmed is sharing a universe with its Spider-Man games.