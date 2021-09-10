Insomniac Games teases Marvel’s Wolverine for PlayStation 5

Insomniac Games has teased a project on the X-Men character Wolverine during the PlayStation Showcase 2021.

The company is seeing producing new projects at a rapid speed. During the event, it confirmed the release of Spider-Man 2.

Now, Insomniac is coming with up a game based on the much-beloved Marvel character. The teaser has been released.

Brian Horton is working as its creative director and Cameron Christian, who worked as game director for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is on board for the project as well.

Insomniac further added that Wolverine is at an early stage of its development. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

It also mentioned that it will be something special for the fans because of its emotional and riveting gameplay.

Wolverine alias Logan is one of the most beloved characters of the X-Men Universe. The character is a no-nonsense individual.

Hugh Jackman has played the role in all X-Men live-action films.

After eight movies over 17 years, Hugh Jackman returns for his final hurrah as Wolverine in “Logan,” an edgier, darker take on everyone’s favourite hairy, metal-clawed mutant anti-hero.

Aimed at a more adult audience, it was the first R-rated outing in the “X-Men” franchise, which began in 2000 and earned billion on the box office.

Last year, in Fortnite’s Chapter 2 – Season 4 Battle Pass, the players could unlock and unleash the Wolverine in the game.

Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, had announced that if a player wanted to unlock the Logan skin style, then they will have to complete a total of 60 weekly challenges across the entire season.