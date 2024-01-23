Inspired by Palestinians’ resilience, US influencer embraces Islam

Inspired by Palestinians’ pledge for Al-Quds and resilience during the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza Strip, Nefertari Moonn, a US internet comic artist and independent fashion designer converted to Islam.

Talking to Turkish news agency, Nefertari Moonn – a 35-year-old resident of Tampa, Florida – said: “I wouldn’t necessarily say that Israel had anything to do with me turning to Islam. It was solely the Palestinian people, and their courage and their faith that had me look into Islam.”

“To see all the devastation that the Palestinians are going through… and to see those still call out to Allah is devastatingly beautiful,” Moonn said.

“I feel like if you see these people in what they’re going through in them being able to still keep their faith. You have to look into it and see what was contributing to people still holding on to God and holding on to their faith in calling now in their last words,” she noted.

Nefertari Moonn described Palestinians as some of the “strongest resilient people” that she has ever seen in her life.

She said this resilience is stemming not only from “years and years of hardship in dealing with Israel,” but also from “something more,” which she believes “has to do with Islam.”

“You’re seeing mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters lose their entire families in somehow, they’re still thankful for the small things they have. So, like others I was very intrigued,” she said.

Underlining that she has always been respectful of Islam and Muslims’ holy book Quran because her husband is a Muslim, Moonn said: “So, I feel like that maybe it was like a fate type situation for me in ways that something was always maybe calling me to Islam and obviously the situation finally pushing me into the religion and making it my own.”

Nefertari Moonn called out to Palestinian people, saying: “I want you guys to know that the whole world is fighting for you guys right now.”

Earlier in a similar instacne in November 2023, another US TikToker Megan Rice converted to Islam after witnessing the commitment of Palestinians. She was already reading the Holy Quran before converting to Islam.

Read More: Dua Lipa calls on World leaders for ceasefire in Gaza

Earlier on January 18, Dua Lipa has called on World leaders for not taking enough stand on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging for an immediate ceasefire.

English-Albanian popstar of Muslim descent, Dua Lipa is the cover star of an international magazine for the February issue and the ‘Houdini’ singer used the opportunity to address her political stand on the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, calling world leaders to speak for the humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.