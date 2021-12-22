Friday, December 24, 2021
Web Desk

Instagram account of Pakistan’s embassy in Argentina hacked

ISLAMABAD: Instagram account of Pakistan’s embassy in Argentina was hacked on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said.

The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina has been hacked and has been reported to Instagram,” a spokesperson for the FO tweeted.

“Please note that all messages being passed through this account are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina.”

Minutes later, the embassy in a Twitter post said its Instagram account was hacked a while ago but has now been recovered.

Earlier this month, the official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia were hacked.

“The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia,” the Foreign Office had said in a statement.

