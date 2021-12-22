Instagram account of Pakistan’s embassy in Argentina hacked

ISLAMABAD: Instagram account of Pakistan’s embassy in Argentina was hacked on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said.

“The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina has been hacked and has been reported to Instagram,” a spokesperson for the FO tweeted.

“Please note that all messages being passed through this account are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina.”

🔔: The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina (@PakinArgentina) has been hacked and has been reported to #Instagram. Please note that all messages being passed through this account are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 22, 2021

Minutes later, the embassy in a Twitter post said its Instagram account was hacked a while ago but has now been recovered.

The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina was hacked a while ago. It has now been recovered. Please note that all messages posted through this account in last one hour were not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina. — Pakistan Embassy Argentina (@PakinArgentina) December 22, 2021

Earlier this month, the official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia were hacked.

“The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia,” the Foreign Office had said in a statement.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!