Instagram Insights update brings new data metrics to empower creators

Instagram has rolled out an exciting update to its content metrics, making it super easy to check important performance stats right from the home screen with a new Insights UI. The Meta-owned company also added more engagement data notes to help creators better understand how their content is performing.

First, Instagram introduced user-friendly new tabs that simplify access to key metrics, such as engagement and audience insights, directly from the main Insights page. This makes tracking progress more straightforward and less time-consuming.

Instagram mentioned that this revamped format, now available for individual posts and Reels, will help creators stay on top of their important data. However, some features, such as collab posts, trial reels, sponsored content, and boosted content, are not yet included in this view.

Additionally, the app now offers more detailed insights, including new share and skip rate percentages, giving creators a clearer picture of how their content truly resonates.

There’s also now more comprehensive data on views over time, which is a great help for understanding the lasting impact of content and identifying what your audience loves most.

These expanded, easier-to-understand metrics will make managing your IG content much simpler and help you see exactly what’s working—backed by specific data notes.

This is another positive move by Meta to ensure creators stay engaged with its apps. While Meta focuses more on AI content, it knows that maintaining a dedicated user base that provides fresh data is key to keeping its AI tools relevant.

Every major social platform recognizes this necessity. With this in mind, it makes perfect sense for Meta to provide these valuable metrics to help creators maximize the impact of their hard work today.