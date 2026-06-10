Instagram introduces new feature to rearrange your photo grid

Instagram, Meta’s one of the most popular social media apps in the world, is finally introducing a highly anticipated feature many users have requested: the ability to rearrange your photo grid on mobile.

With this new addition, you can customize your grid to make it as visually appealing as you want. You have the freedom to change the order of your photos according to your preferences.

The best part? It doesn’t matter when a photo was posted; even if it was published 10 years ago, you can still move it to the top of your profile’s photo grid. However, please note that you won’t be able to rearrange pinned posts, as those will always be displayed first.

It appears that Instagram has been experimenting with photo grid rearrangement since at least 2022, when reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi uncovered the hidden option to modify the grid by inspecting Instagram’s code.

First, ensure your app is up to date. Then, go to your camera roll, long-press any photo, and in the menu that appears below, select “Reorder grid” to easily rearrange your photos’ positions.

Still, those who have invested significant time building their profiles would appreciate the new ability to freely rearrange their profile photos. It’s encouraging to see users gain more control over their data, even when such basic functions take years to become available.

This feature is now available worldwide for both iOS and Android devices.