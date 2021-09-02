Instagram is never a reflection of reality: Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar wants her fans and followers to know that Instagram is not a reflection of reality, sharing pictures from a ‘traumatic’ day as an example.

Ayesha took to Instagram on Tuesday to post pictures from a particularly traumatic day in Dubai last year, sharing that they were taken just a day after her privacy was breached, leaving her “world crumbling”.

“I remember this hour clearly, watching the sunset from my hotel-room balcony in Dubai… I also remember that day was extremely traumatic for me, one of my most traumatic times actually: my privacy had been breached big-time the day before and I felt my world was crumbling,” she opened up.

Ayesha recounted how she threw herself into work to distract her mind, lining up interviews, meetings, photoshoots and fittings. Somewhere between this frenzy, her stylist snapped the photos in which the Bulbulay star is seen in a white and black ensemble and looks as stunning as ever – which was far from her reality.

“My heart was heavy and my mind was a mess while posing for these. Instagram is never a reflection of reality. You can never tell what’s actually going on in someone’s head or life by what you see in a photo,” Ayesha explained.

However, one difficult day has not dampened Ayesha’s spirit who added, “Today, I’m grateful for so much. The list is endless. But especially for all the love and support I get from all of you.”

She went on to thank her fans and followers for their support through all the highs and lows that life throws at her, and we can’t help but admire Ayesha’s honesty and willingness to show the other side of the seemingly glitzy lifestyle of celebs.