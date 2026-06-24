Scam Targets Kuwaiti Citizens' Bank Account

KUWAIT CITY: What appeared to be a tempting bargain for fresh Kuwaiti lamb meat turned into a painful financial trap for a citizen, whose bank balance was wiped out within seconds after he responded to a fraudulent Instagram advertisement.

According to a security source, the victim filed a complaint at Taima Police Station.

He had come across an advertisement on Instagram claiming to offer fresh Kuwaiti lamb for just KD 2.5 per kilogram — a price far below the usual market rate and attractive enough to catch his attention.

The advertisement appeared to be from a company promoting a limited-time meat offer. It included a WhatsApp contact number, prompting the citizen to reach out for more details.

The Bait: A Cheap Lamb Offer

The person who responded through WhatsApp spoke fluent Arabic, which helped gain the victim’s trust. The scammer confirmed that the offer was genuine and available only for a short period. The citizen then agreed to purchase 20 kilograms of lamb.

To make the deal seem even more convincing, the scammer told him that payment could be made upon delivery.

However, the fraudster requested a small KD 1 deposit as a reservation fee. That single dinar became the trap.

The Trap: A Link That Drained the Account

The victim was sent a payment link to transfer the KD 1 deposit. Believing it was a normal reservation procedure, he clicked the link and entered his banking details. Within moments, the situation took a shocking turn.

Instead of losing just KD 1, the citizen discovered that his entire bank balance had been withdrawn.

The attractive lamb offer had been nothing more than a carefully designed online scam.

Police Warning: Small Payments Can Open the Door to Full Theft

The security source warned that fraudsters often use small amounts, such as KD 1 or similar “reservation fees,” to trick victims into entering sensitive banking information through fake links.

Once the victim enters card details, PINs, or one-time passwords on such malicious pages, scammers may gain access to the full bank account and empty it almost immediately.

The source stressed that even if the requested amount appears minor, the danger lies in the link itself.

Public Urged to Avoid Suspicious Offers

Authorities urged the public to be extremely cautious when dealing with online advertisements, especially offers that appear unusually cheap or too good to be true.

The source advised people to:

Verify the legitimacy of commercial accounts before making purchases. Avoid clicking payment links sent through WhatsApp, Instagram, or unknown accounts. Never enter banking information on untrusted websites.

Avoid sharing card numbers, PINs, or OTP codes outside official banking channels. Be suspicious of prices far below market value.

Choose cash on delivery without any advance payment or online link whenever possible.

Digital Awareness Now a First Line of Defense

The security source emphasized that online fraud has become increasingly sophisticated, with scammers using professional-looking advertisements, fluent communication, and convincing sales tactics to trap victims.

Fraudsters often rely on urgency, low prices, and small deposits to lower the victim’s guard.

The source concluded that digital literacy and caution are now the first line of defense against this growing type of cybercrime, warning that one careless click can turn a simple shopping deal into a costly financial disaster.