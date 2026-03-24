Instagram launches AI tool to turn static photos into videos

Instagram has introduced a new AI-driven feature that allows users to turn static photo carousels in Stories into smooth, animated video transitions. Dubbed “AI Transition,” the tool utilizes generative AI to morph between multiple still images, creating a seamless moving sequence that appears as a short video.

To access the feature, users must agree to Meta AI’s terms of service upon their first use. Once activated, the option appears in the Stories image gallery. Users can select two or more photos, and the AI generates a fluid transition by blending poses, backgrounds, and elements to simulate motion. The resulting clip can be posted directly as a Story or downloaded for Reels.

Meta describes the update as a creative way to bring photo-based Stories to life without requiring actual video recordings. The feature expands Instagram’s growing suite of AI tools—which includes generative effects, caption suggestions, and background removal—as the company continues integrating artificial intelligence across its platforms.

While Instagram has yet to release official examples, similar AI morphing tools on other applications have yielded mixed results. Transitions generally look most natural when poses are consistent or when used for thematic sequences, such as outfit changes or travel montages. Conversely, the technology can sometimes create unsettling distortions, like unnatural limb movements.

Instagram introduced this feature to maintain the appeal of Stories and compete more effectively with short-form video platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. By turning static carousels into dynamic clips, AI Transition offers a low-effort bridge between photo and video creation. It appeals to users who prefer still imagery but desire the higher engagement of motion, subtly encouraging more video content on the platform.