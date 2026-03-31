Instagram Plus subscription tested by Meta for exclusive story features

Subscriptions aren’t new in the app and online service world, but Instagram has mostly avoided them, except for the option to subscribe to creators for exclusive photos and stories that launched in 2022. Now, Meta is testing a more traditional subscription called Instagram Plus, giving users access to exclusive features and perks.

Instagram Plus isn’t available to everyone yet. Instead, Instagram seems to be testing it with a small group of users. As spotted by Digital Trends, at least one Reddit user received a prompt to try the subscription for free for a month, along with a list of its features.

Mainly, it includes desirable story features like creating multiple story audiences, insights into story rewatches, story previews, extensions for story expirations, and the ability to search your story viewer list. Users will also be able to send “super hearts” on stories and highlight their story.

Since it’s still in testing, the price for Instagram Plus may change if and when it officially launches. However, a screenshot shared on Reddit, shown in Mexican Pesos, indicates a cost of just over $2 per month. For comparison, Snapchat+ costs $3.99 a month, while X Premium is $8 per month.

As with any feature undergoing testing, it’s possible that Instagram Plus may never be widely launched if Meta determines there isn’t enough demand for it. Additionally, the features offered by Instagram Plus could change if it sees a broader release.

It’s not surprising that Instagram is exploring this idea, especially considering the rise in premium subscriptions for social media in recent years. Furthermore, Meta could likely benefit from another revenue stream, however small, as it invests billions in AI.