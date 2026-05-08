An essential feature, which was released in 2023 for enhanced privacy, as an optional setting, is now being removed by Meta.

Messages will now return to standard encryption, meaning Meta can technically access content such as texts, photos, videos and voice notes if required.

End-to-end encryption ensures only the sender and receiver can read messages. Standard encryption still protects messages online but allows the service provider to access content under certain conditions.

Why is Meta removing end-to-end encryption?

Meta stated that very specific users enabled encrypted DMs on Instagram. The company is rather directing privacy-focused users to WhatsApp, where end-to-end encryption remains enabled by default.

Privacy groups argue the feature’s low usage may be because many users never knew it existed.

As per several privacy advocates, removing encryption simplifies it for users to easily review or hand over during legal investigations.

However, child safety groups support the decision, arguing that encryption makes it difficult to detect harmful content and online abuse.

What should Instagram users do?

Users wanting improved privacy are strongly advised to move sensitive conversations to Signal or WhatsApp.

It is to be mentioned that Meta pledged in 2019 to make messaging “private” by rolling out end-to-end encryption across Facebook and Instagram. The company completed the transition on Facebook Messenger in 2023 but made Instagram’s E2EE optional because it planned to make E2EE the default setting.

The organisation has now decided to stop implementing its original plan. Instagram has gained access to all direct message content because it now operates without E2EE, which includes access to images, videos, and voice notes.

Users who need encrypted messaging must use WhatsApp because it maintains E2EE as its default encryption method.

Groups concerned about child safety, such as the NSPCC, support the change, saying E2EE makes it easier for predators to avoid detection and abuse children.

However, Maya Thomas of privacy campaigning group Big Brother Watch argued that the move was “government pressure” and “harmful for protecting children’s data.”

Victoria Baines, cyber security specialist, identified an underlying trend: “Social media companies are exploiting our conversations for marketing purposes, and more recently, they’ve been concentrating on AI training, where messaging is extremely useful.”