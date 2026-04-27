Instagram tests new Instants app for disappearing photos and videos

Instagram is quietly exploring a new app called “Instants,” expanding its efforts into spontaneous, easygoing social sharing—similar to Snapchat, BeReal, and Locket.

Currently available in Italy and Spain on iOS and Android, this app focuses on sharing raw photos and videos that vanish after a single view within 24 hours.

As detailed in its Google Play description, Instants invites users to “share the realest moments” from their day, capturing “real life, real quick.” Users can take pictures or videos directly through the in-app camera, but cannot upload from the camera roll.

Editing tools are intentionally simple, offering only basic text overlays, which highlights the app’s emphasis on authenticity rather than perfection, according to media sources.

Content can be shared with mutual Instagram followers or Close Friends lists, which stay consistent across both platforms. Posts last for 24 hours but disappear after a single view, aligning with other fleeting formats popular on social media.

Meta has not officially announced plans for a broader rollout or desktop version, but a spokesperson told Business Insider that they are exploring different versions of Instants to see what users enjoy, aiming to create low-pressure ways to connect with friends.

Although tied to Instagram accounts, users can access Instants either as a standalone app or through Instagram itself, showcasing Meta’s approach of testing new features across different formats before deciding on wider releases.

The concept reflects elements found in Snapchat, BeReal, and Locket, all of which have fostered engagement through real-time, unedited sharing. Reports indicate that the app also resembles Instagram’s earlier “Shots” feature, which was later rebranded as Instants in messaging. This highlights Meta’s ongoing interest in short-form, casual visual communication.

Against the backdrop of its ongoing product experiments, Meta has also been testing monetization angles within Instagram. Earlier this month, Meta began trialing a premium subscription plan called Instagram Plus in select markets. The paid tier includes features such as allowing users to view Stories anonymously and providing insights into how many people have rewatched their Stories.

Subscribers can create multiple audience lists for Stories, beyond the usual Close Friends, to better segment viewers. Additional features include extending Stories by 24 hours and spotlighting a single Story weekly to increase visibility at the top of followers’ feeds.