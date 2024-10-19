web analytics
Instagram unveils new profile card feature to help users monetize

Web Desk
Web Desk


Instagram, owned by Meta, has introduced a groundbreaking feature allowing users to share their profile information through customizable, two-sided profile cards.

The new feature simplifies connections, collaborations, and friendships, particularly among Gen Z users who utilize their profiles as digital resumes.

According to Instagram, the profile card feature enables users to share their information quickly and easily with potential collaborators, brands, or like-minded individuals.

“Profile cards offer a convenient way for users to share their profile information and showcase their interests,” said an Instagram spokesperson.

Key benefits of profile cards:

Easy sharing of profile information
Customizable two-sided design
Simplified connections and collaborations
Enhanced community engagement
Empowers creators to showcase their interests

