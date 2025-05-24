Instagram adds handy new DM features in latest update

A new Instagram update has rolled out that brings more features to its Direct Messages (DMs), aiming to make chats more flexible and useful.

This Instagram update reflects the way people now use the app, with more photos and videos being shared privately rather than publicly.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri recently said that DM sharing is now far more common than posting to the feed or Stories. Calling it a “paradigm shift,” Mosseri explained that this change in user behaviour is why the company is focusing more on messaging features.

One of the key changes in this update is the ability to transcribe voice messages.

When users receive a voice clip, they will see a “View transcription” button, which shows the text of the message either before, during, or after listening.

This feature makes it easier to understand voice messages when you’re in a place where listening isn’t possible.

Another feature introduced with this Instagram update is the extension of voice message length. Until now, voice clips in DMs could only be one minute long, but they can now be up to five minutes.

This gives users more time to say what they want, and those receiving the message can still use the new transcription tool.

Instagram had been testing the longer voice message option with some users before making it available to everyone. Now, it is part of the broader Instagram update that improves how people communicate in the app.

Finally, the Instagram update also includes a “Follow All” button in group chats.

This Instagram update allows users to follow everyone in the group quickly, without having to tap on each profile one by one. It could be useful in large group chats where not all members are already connected.

This Instagram update shows the platform’s growing focus on DMs and adapting to how users now prefer to share and chat.