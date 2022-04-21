Instagram urges users to stop reposting Tiktoks to Reels

Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform Instagram has urged its users to not repost content from other platforms like TikTok to its Reels.

“Make sure the credit is going to those who deserve it,” Adam Mosseri.

Instagram head Adam Moserri has said that they are making a few new creator-focused changes to its platform.

The new changes coming up include product tags that are now available to everyone, users can tag a product in their post; they can assign themselves a category, and have that category show up every time they are tagged in a post. Instagram in addition is going to start promoting original content on the platform more heavily.

📣 New Features 📣 We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking: – Product Tags

– Enhanced Tags

– Ranking for originality Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve. pic.twitter.com/PP7Qa10oJr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) April 20, 2022

In a video message shared by Adam over Twitter, he said, “If you create something from scratch you should get more credit than if you are re-sharing something that you found from someone else. We’re going to try and do more to try and value original content more, particularly compared to reposted content.”

He added that backing original content is not something new, but Instagram is leaning heavily in this direction.

In simple words, Instagram urges its users to not report content made on TikTok over Reels.

Interestingly, Despite the meta-owned platforms having the largest audiences, most trends and memes are made over platforms like Twitter and TikTok. If Facebook and Instagram want to become successful creator platforms then they will have to find a way to flip that situation.

They could do that i) By reshaping the ranking algorithm that decides what billions of people see every day or ii) or by paying creators more, but given that Meta appears to be cutting its Reels payouts, that may not be coming anytime soon.

