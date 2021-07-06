Installation of CCTV cameras in full swing in Malir

KARACHI: With an aim to control crimes in Karachi’s Malir, the police are installing Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the district to increase surveillance, reported ARY News.

A command and control room comprising 50 CCTV cameras has been set up in the city’s Steel Town. The newly established centre was inaugurated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur.

Speaking on the occasion, he said more than 4,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across Malir to monitor markets, important roads and national highways to ensure law and order.

SSP Bahadur said the latest cameras have also been installed in the police mobiles.

It is to be noted that street crimes are on the rise in Karachi and in one such incident, sacrificial animals worth around Rs250,000 were stolen in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony.

According to police, six goats and three rams were stolen in the wee hours of Monday. Four men arrived at the scene in two cars and whisked away from the sacrificial animals, a police official had said.