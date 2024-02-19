Intelligence Bureau gets ‘division’ status

25.9 C
ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has announced the elevation of Intelligence Bureau (IB) to division status with immediate effect, said a notification issued by Cabinet Division on Monday.

According to the notification, the director general of IB will hold the additional role of Secretary of the Division. The IB Division’s office is slated to be established within the Cabinet Division.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3 of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to constitute a new Division, namely, Intelligence Bureau Division, in the Cabinet Secretariat, with immediate effect, with the Director General, Intelligence Bureau as the ex-officio Secretary of the Division,” the notification stated.

“Therefore, clause (d) of sub-rule (1) of rule 10, entry 14 of item 2 of Schedule-II, and S. No. 1 of Schedule V-A stand omitted. Necessary consequential amendments in the Rules of Business, 1973 shall be made in due course,” it concluded.

On the other hand, the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board have been shifted to the Cabinet Division. This move places the PCB directly under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Office, removing its accountability to the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry.

