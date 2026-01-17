Inter Miami targets Mexico F German Berterame

Inter Miami are targeting CF Monterrey star and Mexico national team forward Germán Berterame in a potential $15 million move.

That is the reported cost of Berterame’s release clause with the Liga MX club, which confirmed Miami’s interest to ESPN on Friday.

“I can tell you and confirm that there has been an approach (from Inter Miami) and a proposal that is interesting to Berterame,” Monterrey sporting director Jose Antonio Noriega told ESPN.

“It interests German, and it could be interesting for us. If we decide that the offer is interesting and that German leaves, we will do everything possible and we are already working on it to replace him.”

Berterame, 27, has recorded 67 goals and 15 assists in 152 matches across all competitions since joining Monterrey in 2022. He scored 31 goals in 93 games for Mexico’s Atletico San Luis from 2019-22.

Defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami and superstar Lionel Messi open the 2026 regular season at Los Angeles FC on Feb. 21 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.